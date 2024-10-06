France criticizes Israel's attacks on Lebanon, Netanyahu gives ‘shame’ reply

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to send troops into ground operations in Lebanon and attack the country. He also called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) (AFP)

“I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza…France is not delivering any. I regret that Prime Minister Netanyahu has made another choice and has taken this responsibility, in particular, for ground operations on Lebanese soil…Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza,” Macron said in an interview with a local media channel, reported AFP.

He also reiterated his concern over the conflict in Gaza that is continuing despite repeated calls for a ceasefire.

“I think we are not being heard. I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel. The war is leading to hatred,” he said.

Netanyahu hits back

Macron's remarks provoked an angry reaction from Netanyahu, who said it is a “shame” that Macron is calling for an arms embargo against Israel.

“As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilised countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side. Yet President Macron and some other Western leaders are now calling for an arms embargo against Israel. Shame on them. Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not. The axis of terror stands together, but countries that supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

According to Netanyahu, Israel is “defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilisation”.

“I have a message for President Macron. Today, Israel is defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilisation. We are fighting in Gaza against Hamas, those savages who murdered, raped, beheaded and burned our people on October 7,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Lebanon crisis

Israel is continuing to expand its bombardment in Lebanon. On Saturday, the Israeli military hit Beirut's southern suburb with a dozen airstrikes and struck a Palestinian refugee camp in the north for the first time. According to Lebanese officials, some of the strikes were “very violent”, reported local media.

The increasing attacks came as the Israeli media reported that the military was preparing for a “significant” attack on Tehran after it fired about 200 missiles on Israeli targets earlier this week.

According to the Israeli military, they have killed more than 400 Hezbollah fighters since it launched ground operations inside southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, several countries, including Qatar - a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks - have been calling for an end to the conflict. The 88 members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), including France and Canada, have called for an "immediate and lasting" ceasefire in Lebanon.

(With inputs from AFP, ANI)