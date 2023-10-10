‘Unacceptable’: France President Macron on Iran's comments praising Hamas attack on Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Iran's condoning of Hamas' attack on Israel was unacceptable and that France was looking into establishing whether it was directly involved.

French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP)

"I have no comment to make about the direct involvement of Iran for which we have no formal proof, but it's clear that the public comments by Iranian authorities were unacceptable... and that it is likely that Hamas was offered help," Macron said.

"But I will remain careful on that point until we have stabilised intelligence," he added in a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron and Scholz both emphasised Israel's right to defend itself against attacks on its territory.

"I hope the next days will allow Israel to put an end to any attack against Israel's territory and free the hostages", Macron said.

Asked whether Europe should end all financial aid to Palestinians in response to Hamas' attack on Israel last weekend, Macron declined, saying:

“One must not confound the fight against terrorism with the most essential humanitarian rights to support the civilian population.”