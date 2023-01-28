Home / World News / France extends mandatory Covid tests for travellers from China till February 15

France extends mandatory Covid tests for travellers from China till February 15

world news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 04:04 PM IST

France on Saturday said it had extended until February 15 Covid tests for travellers arriving from China due to the "evolving situation".

Arriving travelers queue for Covid-19 tests at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, China, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. China has become isolated as the rest of the world lives with the virus, and frequent lockdowns, restrictions and mass testing efforts are disrupting the economy, despite moves to mitigate the blow in recent months. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Arriving travelers queue for Covid-19 tests at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, China, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. China has become isolated as the rest of the world lives with the virus, and frequent lockdowns, restrictions and mass testing efforts are disrupting the economy, despite moves to mitigate the blow in recent months. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
AFP |

France on Saturday said it had extended until February 15 Covid tests for travellers arriving from China due to the "evolving situation". The tests had initially been decreed until January 31.

Since the start of this year, travellers aged over 11 and coming from China to France have had to present a negative test taken 48 hours before the flight to board the plane.

Also read: Can’t mix vaccine while taking 2nd Covid jab: Centre tells Delhi high court

Random testing will be carried out and anyone testing positive will have to self-isolate, the French authorities said, adding that everyone above six years old would have to wear face masks on the plane.

Several countries had slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China after Beijing decided to relax strict virus restrictions.

Also read: Bivalent vaccines more effective against Covid than monovalent ones: Study

China has said that the number of daily Covid-19 deaths has fallen by nearly 80 percent since the start of the month.

A wave of virus cases has washed over the world's most populous nation since Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month.

Beijing's figures are believed to only represent a fraction of the true toll, given China's narrow definition of a Covid death and official estimates that swathes of the population have been infected.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france china covid-19 + 1 more
france china covid-19
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out