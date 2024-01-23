close_game
close_game
News / World News / France logged record number of asylum requests in 2023, 8% higher

France logged record number of asylum requests in 2023, 8% higher

AFP |
Jan 23, 2024 06:28 PM IST

Just 131,000 people had applied in 2022, with a slightly lower proportion of 29 percent receiving a positive response.

A record number of people sought asylum in France last year, a rise of more than eight percent on the previous year, the county's refugee protection authority said Tuesday.

Demonstrators hold banners reading "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" (L) and "No the asylum immigration law" as they attend a rally against France's recently passed law on immigration in Paris.(AFP)
Demonstrators hold banners reading "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" (L) and "No the asylum immigration law" as they attend a rally against France's recently passed law on immigration in Paris.(AFP)

The announced increase comes weeks after the government passed a tough new immigration law under pressure from the far right.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Around 142,500 people applied in total -- including 123,400 for the first time -- and around a third of all requests for protection were accepted, the French Office for the Protection of Refugee and Stateless Persons (OFPRA) said in provisional figures.

Just 131,000 people had applied in 2022, with a slightly lower proportion of 29 percent receiving a positive response.

"This increase is not specific to France, but comes within a European context," OFPRA director Julien Boucher told AFP.

Read more: Israel's major new war push: ‘Encircles’ Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's city in Gaza

"It is much lower than the European average" increase, he added.

In Germany, first-time asylum applications rose by more than 50 percent last year to 329,120, official figures showed earlier this month.

In France, the largest number of first-time applicants last year were from Afghanistan for the sixth year in a row, OFPRA figures showed, with 17,500 Afghans seeking refuge away from their war-torn country.

Other large contingents applying for protection hailed from Bangladesh, Turkey, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea.

France has a long tradition of welcoming refugees and immigrants, but a rise in the number of asylum seekers, a chronic affordable-housing shortage, and a cost-of-living crisis have worsened social tensions in the country.

Parliament last month backed a controversial new immigration law after it was hardened under pressure from the right.

A council of experts is to rule this week on whether it is in line with the constitution.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On