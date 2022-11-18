Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / France rejects 'confrontation' in Asia: Emmanuel Macron

France rejects 'confrontation' in Asia: Emmanuel Macron

world news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Emmanuel Macron: "We don't believe in hegemony, we don't believe in confrontation, we believe in stability," Macron said.

Emmanuel Macron: French President Emmanuel Macron is seen.(AFP)
AFP |

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged an end to "confrontation" in Asia as he outlined his vision for France's engagement with the region.

Read more: Horrifying footage shows commuters rocked by Russian missile strike in Dnipro

"We don't believe in hegemony, we don't believe in confrontation, we believe in stability," Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
emmanuel macron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP