Horrifying footage shows commuters rocked by Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Terrifying footage showed the moment commuters were shaken on their way to work as Russian missiles rained down on the city of Dnipro in Ukraine on Thursday. A ball of flames can be seen rising from a street filled with traffic in the city in footage shared by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: Russian SIM cards swapped by Kherson residents, Donetsk's fighting: 8 points

At least 14 people were injured in the attack, reports have said as cities across Ukraine were struck by Russian missiles. This comes as other strikes in Ukraine have paralysed the country’s energy infrastructure as snow began to fall in Kyiv.

Explosions resounded in cities including Odesa, the capital Kyiv, the central city of Dnipro and the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

Results of this morning's Russian terror attacks on Dnipro. Residential house was severely damaged. 14 people injured so far. Don't know about the dead. Good fucking morning. Oh, and I don't have electricity...again.#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/JiAoI3TEVm — Anastasiya Paraskevova (@AnastasiyaPara8) November 17, 2022

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks. The mayor of Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine said the city had no heating while other areas have already been subject to rolling blackouts to save energy.

The executive director of Ukraine’s largest private energy provider said long-term outages could last for days in some areas.

“Unfortunately, there may be very few hours during which there will be electricity,” Dmytro Sakharchuk said, adding, “It’s two or three hours a day.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON