e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / France’s Covid-19 daily infections top 60,000, an all-time high

France’s Covid-19 daily infections top 60,000, an all-time high

The cumulative number of people who caught the coronavirus stood at 1,661,853, the world’s fifth highest tally, according to figures posted on the government’s coronavirus information website.

world Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 06:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Paris
Since the outbreak, France reported 39,865 deaths because of the coronavirus after 828 new patients died in one day.
Since the outbreak, France reported 39,865 deaths because of the coronavirus after 828 new patients died in one day.(AP)
         

France on Friday confirmed a new record of 60,486 Covid-19 cases within 24 hours, beating Thursday’s tally of 58,046 cases, official data showed.

The cumulative number of people who caught the coronavirus stood at 1,661,853, the world’s fifth highest tally, according to figures posted on the government’s coronavirus information website.

Since the outbreak, France reported 39,865 deaths because of the coronavirus after 828 new patients died in one day.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

On Friday, the country’s hospitals received 553 patients with Covid-19, bringing the number of hospitalizations to 28,979. That included 4,331 people who required life support, a single day rise of 101.

France went into a new lockdown to curb the “brutal” virus circulation a week ago, forcing closure of non-essential shops, including cafes, restaurants and shops not selling basic foods or medicines.

People were ordered to stay home. They have to sign documents if they have to go out to work, buy essential products or for a health emergency.

Earlier on Friday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said it was premature to evaluate the effects of the second nationwide-lockdown as epidemic indicators show deteriorating sanitary situation.

“It is too early to say whether the containment put in place is effective. It takes time between the moment when people reduce their contacts and the time when the virus circulates less rapidly,” Veran said.

“We will have the answer within a few days...If things do not get better, it may be necessary to take additional measures,” he added.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries including France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Nov. 3, there were 202 Covid-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 47 of them were in clinical trials.

tags
top news
US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 : Final round of Bihar voting today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 : Final round of Bihar voting today
US Election 2020: How to get to the Oval Office — the Biden way
US Election 2020: How to get to the Oval Office — the Biden way
NDA, Grand Alliance confident of win as smaller factions eye inroads
NDA, Grand Alliance confident of win as smaller factions eye inroads
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Will implement CAA, says Shah on CM Mamata’s turf
Will implement CAA, says Shah on CM Mamata’s turf
Panel to tackle pollution set up as air still ‘severe’
Panel to tackle pollution set up as air still ‘severe’
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In