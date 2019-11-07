e-paper
France’s Macron says NATO experiencing ‘brain death’

The French President said there is no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies.

world Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:14 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo @EmmanuelMacron)
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo @EmmanuelMacron)
         

French President Emmanuel Macron says he believes NATO is undergoing “brain death,” lamenting a lack of coordination between Europe and the United States and aggressive actions in Syria by key member Turkey, in an interview published Thursday.

“What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO,” Macron told the Economist magazine in an interview.

“You have no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies. None. You have an uncoordinated aggressive action by another NATO ally, Turkey, in an area where our interests are at stake,” he added.

