Home / World News / France says Turkey sounds 'reassuring', has stopped its 'insults'
world news

France says Turkey sounds 'reassuring', has stopped its 'insults'

He said that the removal of Turkish research vessels from Cypriot waters in the eastern Mediterranean and Ankara showing a desire to resume talks with Greece over a long-standing maritime dispute were positive signs.
Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:14 PM IST
French Foreign Affairs minister Jean Yves Le Drian (L) talks with Dutch Foreign minister Stef Blok (R) during a Foreign Affairs meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels in this file picture. ( AFP)

Turkey has stopped insulting France and the European Union, providing some reassurance, but ties will remain fragile until it takes concrete action, France's foreign minister said.

Ankara has repeatedly traded barbs with Paris over its policies on Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and other issues, but the NATO members said in February they were working on a road map to normalise relations.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday as part of those efforts.

"There aren't any more insults and the language is more reassuring," Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing late on Tuesday.

He said that the removal of Turkish research vessels from Cypriot waters in the eastern Mediterranean and Ankara showing a desire to resume talks with Greece over a long-standing maritime dispute were positive signs.

"It's fragile, because the list of disagreements is very long, but we want a healthy relationship with Turkey," he said pointing to differences over Libya, Iraq and Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Actions are needed and we will be able to position ourselves when those actions are carried out. For now it's just verbal action," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pope Francis appeals to Myanmar military to release political prisoners

Japan plans to ban Olympic spectators from abroad over Covid-19 fears: Report

Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt

Qantas launches 'mystery flights' to boost tourism amid Covid-19 restrictions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recep tayyip erdogan french president emmanuel macron jean-yves le drian turkey france
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP