Home / World News / France suffered record heat, rain shortfall in 2022: Weather office

France suffered record heat, rain shortfall in 2022: Weather office

world news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 10:28 PM IST

France Weather: The average temperature for the year was 14.5 degrees Celsius (58.1 Fahrenheit).

France Weather: A woman walks down a beach in Saint-Nazaire in France. (AFP)
France Weather: A woman walks down a beach in Saint-Nazaire in France. (AFP)
AFP |

France experienced its hottest average temperature and lowest levels of rainfall on record in 2022, the national weather office said on Friday.

The average temperature for the year was 14.5 degrees Celsius (58.1 Fahrenheit), "very far above 2020 which held the previous record" of 14.07 degrees Celsius, Meteo France said in a statement.

The heat was "a symptom of climate change," it added.

The country also suffered a "record rainfall deficit" of 25 percent below the long-term average, the lowest since 1989, the weather office added.

Like much of western Europe, France experienced a punishing summer of record temperatures and forest fires that led to a renewed focus on climate change.

Autumn and winter have also been exceptionally mild, with rain and warm temperatures reducing usually icy ski slopes in the Alps and Pyrenees mountains to muddy expanses.

French President Emmanuel Macron faced criticism from some climate scientists this week over his New Year's Eve address to the nation last weekend, in which he suggested the drought and baking temperatures last year were a surprise.

Talking about overlapping problems that buffeted the country, he said: "Who could have predicted the wave of inflation, sparked thereafter? Or the climate crisis with spectacular effects again this summer in our country?"

"'Who could have predicted the climate crisis?'" scientist and geologist Goneri Le Cozannet wrote on Twitter.

"It's funny, that's one of my favourite jokes to make fun of politicians who have lost contact with reality."

Le Cozannet is a contributor to the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which warned in February that time had nearly run out to ensure a "liveable future" for all on earth.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france
france

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out