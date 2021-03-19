Home / World News / France to use AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 55 and over
world news

France to use AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 55 and over

“The High Health Authority (HAS) gives its green light to the resumption of vaccination with AstraZeneca for people aged 55 and over,” Health Minister Olivier Veran tweeted.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:49 PM IST
HAS will give a recommendation in the coming days on how to administer a second shot to those under the age 55 who have already received a first Astra shot.(Reuters)

France is resuming its AstraZeneca Plc vaccination campaign for people aged 55 and over.

“The High Health Authority (HAS) gives its green light to the resumption of vaccination with AstraZeneca for people aged 55 and over,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said in a Tweet.

For everyone under the age of 55, HAS recommends using other vaccines, an official at HAS said by phone, asking not to be identified in line with the agency’s rules.

The new guidance comes after the European Medicines Agency said that Astra is safe and efficient, though it may increase the risk of thrombosis. Until now, Astra was recommended for people over the age of 50.

The decision in France to start inoculating again with Astra follows similar moves across the European Union, with countries like Germany and Spain resuming their use of the vaccine after temporarily suspending it to investigate possible blood-clot issues.

HAS will give a recommendation in the coming days on how to administer a second shot to those under the age 55 who have already received a first Astra shot.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Saudi Arabia, Egypt embark on long road to rebuild ties with Qatar

India ranks 139 out of 149 countries in World Happiness Report | List of top 20

Twitter to review platform rules for world leaders, asks users to weigh in

Fiery start to US-China talks shows acrimony is here to stay

France is marking the re-start of its vaccination campaign with the immunization of 55-year-old Prime Minister Jean Castex Friday afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france covid-19 coronavirus astrazeneca olivier veran
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP