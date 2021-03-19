IND USA
HAS will give a recommendation in the coming days on how to administer a second shot to those under the age 55 who have already received a first Astra shot.
France to use AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 55 and over

“The High Health Authority (HAS) gives its green light to the resumption of vaccination with AstraZeneca for people aged 55 and over,” Health Minister Olivier Veran tweeted.
Bloomberg
MAR 19, 2021 06:49 PM IST

France is resuming its AstraZeneca Plc vaccination campaign for people aged 55 and over.

“The High Health Authority (HAS) gives its green light to the resumption of vaccination with AstraZeneca for people aged 55 and over,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said in a Tweet.

For everyone under the age of 55, HAS recommends using other vaccines, an official at HAS said by phone, asking not to be identified in line with the agency’s rules.

The new guidance comes after the European Medicines Agency said that Astra is safe and efficient, though it may increase the risk of thrombosis. Until now, Astra was recommended for people over the age of 50.

The decision in France to start inoculating again with Astra follows similar moves across the European Union, with countries like Germany and Spain resuming their use of the vaccine after temporarily suspending it to investigate possible blood-clot issues.

HAS will give a recommendation in the coming days on how to administer a second shot to those under the age 55 who have already received a first Astra shot.

France is marking the re-start of its vaccination campaign with the immunization of 55-year-old Prime Minister Jean Castex Friday afternoon.

