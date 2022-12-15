Home / World News / Boy killed amid clashes between France and Morocco fans in Montpellier: Report

world news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 09:55 AM IST

France vs Morocco Clashes: Football fans celebrates after France's victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.(AFP)
Mallika Soni

A boy has been killed in Montpellier amid clashes between France and Morocco fans in the city following the World Cup semi-final. A statement issued by the local government office said the boy was "violently hit" by a car in the city, in the south of France, on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

He was transferred to the hospital but died shortly after arrival, the Department of Herault said. The vehicle was found near the scene and police are investigating, the report added.

Earlier, France had secured their place in the World Cup in Qatar after beating Morocco 2-0.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

fifa world cup
