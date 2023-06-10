Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / France's Macron warns Iranian counterpart Raisi on delivering drones to Russia

Reuters |
Jun 10, 2023 11:16 PM IST

Macron also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear programme, the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday about the consequences of delivering drones to Russia, Macron's office said on Saturday. In a phone call, Macron urged Iran to "immediately cease" the support it is giving Russia in the war against Ukraine.

France's President Emmanuel Macron.(AFP)

Macron also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear programme, the statement said. Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal.

The White House said on Friday that Russia appeared to be deepening its defense cooperation with Iran and had received hundreds of one-way attack drones that it is using to strike Ukraine.

