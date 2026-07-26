Iran warns 'freeloader' Zelensky after attack on its vessel: 'This strike cannot go unanswered'

Iran on Sunday threatened retaliation against Ukraine for attacking one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning that the incident "cannot go unanswered" and calling it a violation of international law.

The explosion killed one sailor and left another injured. (AFP)

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The remarks come a day after Tehran publicly condemned what it described as a Ukrainian strike on an Iranian commercial ship.

The strike took place early Saturday, causing an explosion on the vessel that killed one sailor and injured another, according to a statement from the Ministry, reported by Press TV.

Araghchi raises issue with EU and Russia

Araqchi said he discussed the incident during separate calls with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

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In a post on X, the Iranian minister accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of targeting an Iranian vessel.

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{{^usCountry}} "Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor," Araghchi said on X, describing it as "a blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor," Araghchi said on X, describing it as "a blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel's behest to drag Europe into its war". {{/usCountry}}

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He added that during his conversations with Kallas and Lavrov, he "made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did cannot go unanswered".

Iran condemns attack, says ship exploded

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Iran's Foreign Ministry said the vessel exploded following the attack, resulting in casualties among the crew.

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It also rejected suggestions that Tehran had become involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying, "The Islamic republic has never intervened in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

Zelensky says Ukraine struck vessels carrying military cargo

The Iranian response followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Kyiv had carried out long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea.

Ukraine's intelligence services also said on Telegram that drone strikes had been carried out against “cargo vessels under international sanctions that were used to transport military cargo between Iran and Russia,” news agency AFP reported.

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Following the incident, Iranian state television reported that the Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires on Saturday.

Tehran described the strike as a "hostile and criminal act" and formally protested the alleged attack through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies)