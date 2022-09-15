French President Emmanuel Macron to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in UK

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as he called he called King Charles III to offer condolences over the death of his mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Macron "offered his sincere condolences to the king and expressed his full support. He expressed the sadness of the French men and women at the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and their thoughts to the British people", the Elysee said Wednesday.

Read more: ‘#NotMyKing’: Anti-monarchy protests in Britain, explained

He also "wished the king the greatest success, and expressed his full availability to continue the work they have carried out together in recent years in the face of common challenges, starting with the protection of the climate and the planet", the statement added.

Macron said on Twitter "I will be in London to attend the funeral" on Monday.

"The bond between France and the United Kingdom is unbreakable. We will continue to build it, following the path traced by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II", he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The queen's coffin arrived in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her state funeral Monday.