French researchers trial more accurate fast Covid-19 test
French researchers are using tiny antibody particles extracted from the family of animals that includes camels and llamas to produce a test they say can detect if patients have Covid-19 faster and more accurately than existing methods.
The prototype test, called CorDial-1, has not been approved for use, but initial trials on 300 samples showed a 90% accuracy rate compared to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, the most reliable commonly-used method of detecting Covid-19.
The prototype test can deliver results within 10 minutes, and can be used outside the laboratory, according to the team developing it, while PCR testing typically takes hours and needs lab conditions.
There are other quick and portable Covid-19 tests available, but scientists have raised doubts about their reliability.
The CorDial-1 test uses antibody fragments called nanobodies. They are derived from camelids -- a group that includes camels, dromedaries, llamas and alpacas -- because they are more stable than antibodies from other creatures.
For the Covid-19 test, the nanobodies are grafted onto the surface of an electrode. When those nanobodies come into contact with the "spike" protein of the Covid-19 virus, they interact to produce a change in the electrical current across the electrode.
When the testing apparatus -- a device the size of a large USB stick -- is plugged into a smartphone, the current shows up as a signal on a graph.
"Depending on the height of the signal, you can say if you are Covidpositive or negative," said Sabine Szunerits, of the University of Lille, who is working on the project with scientists at the University of Marseille and the French National Centre for Scientific Research.
The next phase of the project is to run a three-month trial on more than 1,000 people.
Christophe Demaille, lead researcher in molecular electrochemistry at the University of Paris, who is not involved in the project, said tests that rely on electrical signals are highly portable.
"I am confident it will be usable anywhere," he said of the CorDial-1 project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal's top court orders reinstatement of parliament -court official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China has tried to intimidate Hong Kong activists in Germany, Berlin says
- During a protest in support of Hong Kong activists in Hamburg, Chinese pro-government counter-demonstrators reportedly filmed and photographed participants "presumably for the purpose of intimidation"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran stops snap nuclear inspections, state-run daily urges caution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand to start first coronavirus vaccinations this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French researchers trial more accurate fast Covid-19 test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England’s medical officer says Covid-19 to remain problem for ‘next few winters’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Female TV cartoon characters must wear hijab, Iran's Khamenei decrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia sued by families of victims of 2019 Florida base attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson optimistic of June 21 lockdown end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US restaurant calls masks 'face diapers'; uproar on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time for Jeep to end use of tribe's name: Cherokee chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden-Trudeau talks on Tuesday seek to ease strained relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paris raps Pakistan over Alvi's remarks on French Muslims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French households have saved $146 Billion as Covid lockdown curtailed spendings
- When and how French consumers will spend the nest egg is key to determining the speed of the economic recovery after the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corruption trial against South African ex-President Jacob Zuma to start in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox