French warplanes fly over Central African Republic again as vote tensions grow

French warplanes also flew over the Central African Republic ahead of the election on December 23.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 07:22 PM IST
A peacekeeper from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) armoured personnel carrier (APC) keeps guard as they patrol the streets ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangui, Central African Republic December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Antonie Rolland NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES(REUTERS)

French warplanes have flown over the Central African Republic for the second time in two months, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said, as tensions in the African gold and diamond producer grow in the wake of a disputed election.

Macron's office said he had condemned recent acts of violence in the republic during a phone call with its President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is facing calls for an election re-run.

French warplanes also flew over the Central African Republic ahead of the election on Decem 23.

