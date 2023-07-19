'Frightened' US woman finds man hiding in backseat of her car at midnight, suspect held

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByYagya Sharma
Jul 19, 2023 11:28 AM IST

A US woman found a man hiding in the backseat of her car on a Massachusetts highway. The suspect has been arrested for breaking and entering into vehicle.

A US woman was left startled after finding a man hiding in the backseat of her car on Monday on a Massachusetts highway. The police have arrested a 36-year-old suspect for breaking and entering into a vehicle at night.

File photo of suspect arrested for hiding in a woman's car in Yarmouth, United States. (Yarmouth Police Dept)

The Yarmouth Police Department shared the details of the incident in a press release on Monday and reminded people to make sure they lock their unattended vehicles, especially at night.

“A Yarmouth Police Officer was patrolling near the Route 6 exit ramp just before 1 AM when he came upon a vehicle he thought was disabled. As he went to check on the car, he saw a woman standing outside of it attempting to dial 911. She appeared to be scared and upset as she explained to the officer what had just occurred,” read the police statement.

According to the police, the woman told the officer that she did not notice anything out of the ordinary after leaving her friend’s house, but a short time later, a light came on inside her car while driving. As she looked into the back seat, she was surprised to see a man hiding with a coat pulled over his head. The woman was “extremely frightened” after discovering the intruder and began driving erratically, causing the man to fall out of the open rear door of the car.

Following a brief investigation, the suspect, identified as Jailton Dos Santos, was arrested by Yarmouth Officers. The police did not share why the man was hiding in the woman's car.

