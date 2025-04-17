FSU shooting live updates: Heavy police deployment on campus, suspect in custody

FSU shooting live updates: At least 6 people have been hospitalised, including one person in critical condition, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said.

FSU shooting live updates: A horrific situation unfolded in the United States' Florida on Thursday afternoon as an active shooter was reported on the campus of Florida State University, triggering an immediate emergency response, reported AP. The university has issued an emergency alert, urging all students, faculty, and staff to shelter in place immediately. “Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said....Read More

Law enforcement quickly responded to the scene, with officers either already on campus or en route at the time of the alert.

A nearby hospital says it is treating people affected by the shooting. Sarah Cannon, a spokesperson with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, said the hospital cannot yet confirm the number of people in care, and said the details are still unfolding.

Florida State University: What we know so far