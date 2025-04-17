FSU shooting live updates: Heavy police deployment on campus, suspect in custody
FSU shooting live updates: A horrific situation unfolded in the United States' Florida on Thursday afternoon as an active shooter was reported on the campus of Florida State University, triggering an immediate emergency response, reported AP. The university has issued an emergency alert, urging all students, faculty, and staff to shelter in place immediately. "Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert said.
Law enforcement quickly responded to the scene, with officers either already on campus or en route at the time of the alert.
A nearby hospital says it is treating people affected by the shooting. Sarah Cannon, a spokesperson with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, said the hospital cannot yet confirm the number of people in care, and said the details are still unfolding.
Florida State University: What we know so far
- An active shooter has been reported near the Student Union at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee.
- The university immediately issued an emergency alert, urging all students, faculty, and staff to shelter in place.
- Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident.
- So far, it is not clear if any shots have been fired. Police have not released any details about the suspect.
FSU shooting live updates: US President Donald Trump responded to the shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, calling the incident a “shame”.
“I've been briefed on the Florida State University, Tallahassee active shooting...It's a shame. It's a horrible thing. It's horrible that things like this take place. We'll have more to say about it later,” Trump said.
FSU shooting live updates: Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire trucks, and patrol cars from various law enforcement agencies, rushed to the Florida State University campus, located just west of the state capital, after an active shooter alert was issued around midday Thursday. The alert indicated police were responding near the student union.
“Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on X.
As the situation unfolded, hundreds of students moved away from the area near the student union. Many were fixated on their phones, some visibly shaken, while others comforted each other with hugs. Several gathered near the music school, anxiously awaiting updates.
FSU shooting live updates: A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting at Florida State University on Thursday, according to a source who spoke to The Associated Press.
Multiple victims were reported, but the severity of their injuries remains unclear.
No further information has been released about the suspect.
FSU shooting live updates: The shooting occurred around midday at the Student Union building on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, the state capital.
Students and faculty were instructed to shelter in place while police responded to the incident.
Florida State University's main campus has an enrollment of over 42,000 students.
FSU shooting live updates: A shooting occurred on the Florida State University campus, led to an unspecified number of people being hospitalised, Associated Press reported citing a medical centre spokesperson.
Sarah Cannon, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, confirmed the hospital is treating the injured but did not disclose the number of patients, stating that the situation is still developing.
Emergency responders—including ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles—rushed to the scene after the university issued an active shooter alert around midday Thursday, reporting police activity near the student union.
Reports of a shooting and active shooter have emerged at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee. According to WCTV, at least four victims have been hospitalized. Videos from the scene show a large police presence, with one clip showing officers taking the alleged shooter into custody.