G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to depart for Delhi on September 7

US President Joe Biden will depart for New Delhi on September 7 to attend the G20 Summit, being hosted by India under its presidency, and return to Washington DC on September 10, sources said.

United States President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial welcome hosted for PM Modi at the South Lawns of the White House in Washington DC. (File)

India will host the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. It assumed the presidency of the G20 for a year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and has been hosting several meetings across the country.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US in June, President Biden said he was looking forward to the G20 Summit in September in New Delhi.

“He (Biden) applauded India’s leadership in its ongoing G20 Presidency, which has brought renewed focus on strengthening multilateral institutions and international cooperation to tackle global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, fragility and conflict, along with work to accelerate achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and lay the foundation for strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth,” a joint statement India and the US said.

“Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are united in their determination to use the G20 to deliver on shared priorities for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, including improving the sovereign debt restructuring process; advancing the multilateral development bank evolution agenda, including mobilizing new concessional financing at the World Bank to support all developing countries; and raising the level of ambition on mobilizing private sector investment for quality, sustainable, and resilient infrastructure, including through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment,” the statement added.

Earlier, US assistant secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu said President Biden would travel to India for G20 Summit in September.

“This is gonna be a big year for the India-US relationship. India is hosting the G20 and the US is hosting APEC, Japan the G7. We have lots of QUAD members who are taking on leadership roles and it provides us with opportunities to bring our countries closer,” Lu said.

In March, US secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to India for the G20 foreign ministers meeting, while treasury secretary Janet Yellen and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo visited India and also attended India US Forum in New Delhi.

