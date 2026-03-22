G7 demands 'immediate and unconditional' halt to Iran attacks

The top envoys of the Group of Seven advanced economies and the European Union on Saturday urged an "immediate and unconditional" end to Iran attacks against allies in the Middle East. The G7 leaders also condemned Iran's reckless attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure. (Reuters)

"We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime," the foreign ministers for Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the EU foreign policy chief, said in a joint statement.

The G7 and EU chiefs also expressed support for their partners in the region “in the face of the unjustifiable attacks” by Iran and its "proxies".

"We support the right of the countries unjustifiably attacked by Iran or by Iranian proxies to defend their territories and protect their citizens," it added.

US-Israeli bombardment of Iran on February 28 sparked a region-wide war, with Iran retaliating with strikes across the Middle East and beyond.

Also read: Iran death toll reaches 1,200, 13 dead in Israel as Middle East conflict widens

Condemned Iran attacks on civilian infrastructure The leaders also condemned Iran's reckless attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure.

The foreign ministers said that they stood ready to take necessary measures to support global energy supplies and reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, including in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this week, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand told reporters that foreign ministers from the Group of Seven will meet in Paris on March 24 and 25 to discuss diplomatic efforts to end the Iran crisis.

Also read: Iran ‘about to surrender’: Trump told G7 ahead of Mojtaba Khamenei's 1st remarks, says report

The leaders also earlier agreed to examine the option of providing escort for ships so they can navigate freely in the Gulf, amid the Strait of Hormuz blockade and the rising energy prices.

"A working group has been set up to explore the possibility of escorting ships when the right security conditions are in place, and this will also come along with approaches made to shipping companies, the statement said.