Iran death toll reaches 1,200, 13 dead in Israel as Middle East conflict widens

Since US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, the war has spread across regions, with Iran carrying out counterstrikes across the Middle East. Figures based on the numbers released by government agencies suggest that thousands of people have lost their lives, including in Iran, Israel, Lebanon and other Gulf Countries. A man stands in the middle of the rubble left of a building that was destroyed by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)

The figures are based on numbers released by governments, militaries, health authorities and rescue organisations in the affected countries, AFP reported.

Over 1,200 killed in Iran Iran's health ministry on Monday said that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12 with more than 10,000 civilians injured.

Iran's state-run Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said on Thursday that the death toll from US and Israeli strikes had reached 1,230.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously said on 3 March that 787 people had been killed.

Meanwhile, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) identified the death toll to be at least 1,708 people, including 1,205 civilians, among whom at least 194 are children.

13 people lost their lives in Israel Israeli first responders and the country's military have reportedly informed that 13 people in total have been killed in Israel. First responders said 11 people had been killed and dozens injured in Israel since Iran began firing missiles at the country in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes.

Nine of the dead were killed in a strike on the city of Beit Shemesh, including four minors. The Israeli military has also announced the deaths of two soldiers in combat in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon says 486 killed, 1,313 wounded Lebanon's health ministry on Monday revealed that 486 people had been killed and 1,313 wounded in the ongoing conflict. Earlier, on Sunday, the health ministry said 394 people had been killed, including 83 children, 42 women, and 1,130 wounded during a week of strikes.

Along with this, 3 soldiers also lost their lives after Israel's constant bombardment of the country. Hezbollah has not announced its own losses.

Around 23 killed in neighbouring Gulf state Authorities in Gulf states and the United States' Central Command (CENTCOM) have reported 23 people killed in the neighbouring states since the start of the Iranian attacks, the report said.

Most of those killed were military or security personnel, including seven US service members, and 10 civilians.

While Kuwait has reported 6 deaths in total, 6 people have also died in United Arab Emirates, as per the country's defence ministry. Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency has reported two civilian deaths, while Bahrain's interior ministry reported one civilian death.