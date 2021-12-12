G7 nations warn Russia of ‘massive consequences’ if it invades Ukraine

The Group of Seven richest democracies, or G7 nations, on Sunday warned Russia of “massive consequences” if it launches military offensive against Ukraine, news agencies reported citing a draft statement. The continued military build-up in areas close to Ukraine has raised concern over a Russian invasion, with US intelligence officers determining that the attack can take place as early as January 2022. Taking cognisance of the issue, the G7 delegates condemned Russia’s military build-up and called on Kremlin to de-escalate, reported Reuters.

"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost," the draft statement said, as quoted by Reuters.

The escalation prompted US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to hold discussions last Tuesday over a secured telephone call. On Saturday, Biden said he warned Putin of consequences that would be “devastating” for Russia’s economy if Kremlin launches a military offensive against Ukraine.

"I made it absolutely clear to President Putin...that if he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating, devastating," said Biden, while stressing that sending US ground combat troops in the event of a Russian invasion “was never on the table.”

Russia, China top agenda as G7 ministers call for unity against authoritarianism

Russia has meanwhile denied planning an attack, saying it is moving the troops to thwart any destabilising behaviour from the United States and Ukraine near border areas. In an interview with Greek TV channel ANT1, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia can move its forces wherever it wants.

When asked whether Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, Peksov said, "No, the problem is very simple. Russia is moving its forces within its territory and we can move our forces in any direction we want and closer to the areas that could pose a threat [and currently] we see US warplanes landing in Ukraine and US military equipment approaching our borders.”

(With inputs from agencies)