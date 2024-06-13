G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi to come face to face with Trudeau amid diplomatic row

PM Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are likely to meet at the G7 Summit in Italy on Friday. The Indian government emphasised that its primary concern with Canada is the political platform provided to individuals who support violence and extremism against India. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP/File)

Modi will reach Italy on Thursday for his fifth consecutive participation in the summit of the world's most economically advanced nations. He will be representing India as an invited guest.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said India expressed serious concerns to Canada multiple times, urging Ottawa to take decisive measures against anti-India elements. His remarks came a day before Modi's departure for Italy to participate in the 50th G7 summit, where Trudeau will also be present among leaders of the world's leading economies.

Read Here: Joe Biden to sign new security agreement with Ukraine amid G7 summit

Kwatra responded during a press briefing when questioned about the strained relations between India and Canada, as well as Trudeau's recent comments on the global increase in right-wing movements. He said, “The main issue is the political space that Canada provides to anti-India elements that advocate extremism and violence. We have repeatedly conveyed our concerns to them and we expect them to take strong action.”

The relationship between the two countries became tense after Trudeau accused Indian agents last September of being potentially involved in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. New Delhi dismissed Trudeau's accusations as “absurd”. There have been cases where pro-Khalistani groups threatened harm to Indian diplomats.

When asked about the vandalisation of a Gandhi statue in Italy, Kwatra described it as regrettable and mentioned that India had raised the issue with Italian authorities, leading to appropriate corrective measures.

The G7 summit will take place at Borgo Egnazia, a luxury resort in Italy's Apulia region, from June 13 to 15. The G7 includes the US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan.

Kwatra also mentioned that India will participate in its 11th G7 Summit, marking Modi's 5th consecutive attendance.

The summit's focus is expected to be on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Modi during 50th G7 Summit:

During his visit, Modi is also set to meet Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for a bilateral meeting. This will be Modi's first trip abroad since starting his third consecutive term as prime minister.

Kwatra said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy (Giorgia Meloni), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be traveling to Apulia, Italy tomorrow to participate in the 50th G7 Summit which is to be held there on 14th June where India has been invited as an Outreach Country…This will be the prime minister's first overseas travel after assuming office in his third consecutive term. It will also afford him an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India as also to the Global South.”

“Prime Minister's participation in the G7 Summit would also provide a timely opportunity to follow up on outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year and deliberate on issues which are significant for the Global South,” he added.

Modi will also join the Outreach session with other invited nations on June 14.