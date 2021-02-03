GameStop’s giant bubble deflates further after $27 billion rout

GameStop Corp. shares continued their rapid fall back toward earth on Wednesday, with last week’s massive peak becoming a distant memory.

The stock listed on Germany’s Tradegate venue fell to $71.99, implying a drop of about 20% from Tuesday’s New York closing price of $90.

GameStop, the poster child for Redditors looking to squeeze short sellers, plunged 60% Tuesday, and has now erased more than $27 billion in market value from last week’s intraday high of $483. Several other favorites of the Reddit community -- including movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and clothing retailer Express Inc. -- also tumbled, with AMC falling a further 12% in early trading on Tradegate.

GameStop’s rapid retreat has coincided with a sharp reduction in short interest after bearish investors appeared to cover their positions. That has loosened a squeeze on the stock caused by day traders who used Reddit forums to tout and bid up out-of-favor stocks that also included American Airlines Group Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd.

“The loss of momentum in the short-squeeze frenzy highlights that triggering such reverberation in the market is not easy, after all,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said in written comments. “We could wait a while before seeing a similar phenomenon in the future.”

GameStop has now given up more than 80% of the sharp gains that were fueled by last month’s attack on short sellers. Even with the latest pullback, however, the Grapevine, Texas-based retailer is still up 377% year-to-date, based on most recent closing values.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told Reddit investors on Tuesday morning to hold on to their GameStop stocks if they could afford it.

“If you can afford to hold the stock, you hold. I don’t own it, but that’s what I would do,” the 62-year-old wrote on Reddit during a “Ask Me Anything Session” to discuss investment strategies.