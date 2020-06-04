e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint

Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint

The Indian embassy has informed the State Department and registered a complaint with local law enforcement agencies, which are now conducting an investigation into the incident.

world Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly protesters.
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly protesters. (ANI/Twitter)
         

Unknown miscreants have vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the mission officials to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 in Washington DC.

The Indian embassy has informed the State Department and registered a complaint with local law enforcement agencies, which are now conducting an investigation into the incident.

On Wednesday, a team of officials from Metropolitan Police in consultation with the Diplomatic Security Service and National Park Police visited the site and are conducting inquiries.

Efforts are on to clean up the site at the earliest.

Vandalism of the statue of the apostle of peace comes during the week of nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Several of these protests have turned violent which many times has resulted in damage of some of the most prestigious and sacred American monuments.

In Washington DC, protestors this week burnt a historic church and damaged some of the prime properties and historic places like the national monument and Lincoln Memorial.

One of the few statues of a foreign leader on a federal land in Washington DC, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was dedicated by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in the presence of the then US president Bill Clinton on September 16, 2000 during his state visit to the US.

In October 1998, the US Congress had authorised the government of India to establish and maintain a memorial “to honour Mahatma Gandhi on Federal land in the District of Columbia.” According to the Indian Embassy website, the sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi is cast in bronze as a statue to a height of 8 feet 8 inches. It shows Gandhi in stride, as a leader and man of action evoking memories of his 1930 protest march against salt-tax, and the many padyatras (long marches) he undertook throughout the length and breadth of the Indian sub-continent.

The statue, the design of which was created by Gautam Pal, is a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The pedestal for the statue of Mahatma Gandhi is a block of new Imperial Red also known as Ruby Red a block originally weighing 25 tonnes reduced to a size of 9’x7’x3’4”. It now weighs 16 tonnes.

tags
top news
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in the East’: Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in the East’: Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi
PM’s virtual summit with Australian PM at 11 am. Here’s what to expect
PM’s virtual summit with Australian PM at 11 am. Here’s what to expect
LIVE: Lockdown put fear regarding Covid-19 in people’s minds, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Lockdown put fear regarding Covid-19 in people’s minds, says Rahul Gandhi
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
Read: Full transcript of Zuckerberg’s meeting with staff
Read: Full transcript of Zuckerberg’s meeting with staff
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In