Israeli missiles destroy Gaza tower housing offices of Al Jazeera, AP: Report
The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike and the building had been evacuated.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.
The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.
The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident.
The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.
Topics