George Chahal case: Canada conducts inquiry into alleged violation of election rules

Canada’s elections ombudsman is conducting an investigation into allegations that a newly elected Indo-Canadian MP from the province of Alberta removed his opponent’s campaign material from a constituent’s premises, contravening the country’s poll-related laws.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) has commenced its probe of the actions of Liberal Party MP Harnirjodh Chahal who defeated the incumbent Jag Sahota in the national elections on September 20 from the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) of Calgary Skyview.

Meanwhile, the news outlet CTV News reported that Jag Sahota has retained a law firm to file a motion before a court to annul the results of the election. That is likely to be moved next week.

Constituent Glenn Pennett had earlier released security camera footage on Facebook that showed Chahal, better known as George, personally removing Sahota’s flyer from his doorstep and putting his own campaign material there. That could comprise a contravention of the Canada Elections Act, according to Canadian media. CTV News also reported that Pennett has filed a complaint in this regard with local police.

While the CCE does not confirm its investigations into individual cases, Sahota’s representatives have said that the office has approached them in this matter as part of its investigation.

George Chahal’s campaign has maintained that the flyer he removed had the wrong information about the polling station for Pennett. However, that has been refuted by Pennett who has said the flyer George Chahal placed instead had incorrect information.

A statement from the Liberal Party said “Chahal and his team will always be available to respond to any inquiries with respect to this recent election”.

Following his victory, George Chahal was considered a certainty for inclusion in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s next Cabinet. However, emergence of the footage showing him removing election material has jeopardised that possibility.

Justin Trudeau is expected to name the Cabinet this month and till date has announced that only Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland will retain her portfolios.