George Osborne's wedding disrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters. Who are they?

A Just Stop Oil - a nonviolent civil resistance environmental group - protester on Saturday crashed former chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne's wedding to Thea Rodgers and threw orange confetti on them. In a video posted by the group on Twitter, as the newlyweds stepped out from the church after the ceremony, a grey-haired woman dressed in white rushed behind the couple and began throwing orange confetti on them.

Just Stop Oil protester crashes former chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne's wedding to Thea Rodgers