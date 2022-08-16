German fighter jets in Indo-Pacific for first time amid tension with China
Thirteen German military aircraft were on their way to Australia on Tuesday as Germany looks to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid growing tensions with China.
The six Eurofighters and seven military transport aircraft were due to land in Singapore on Tuesday before travelling on to Australia under the mission dubbed Rapid Pacific 2022.
The fleet will take part in training exercises in Australia and Singapore before stopping off in Japan and South Korea on the way back to Germany, the Luftwaffe German air force said.
The Luftwaffe's first deployment to the region and comes at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and the West after China launched military drills around Taiwan following a visit earlier this month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governed island.
Also Read | Multiple explosions at munition site spark massive forest fire in Germany
The aim of the mission is for the Luftwaffe to "test its interoperability with allies inside and outside NATO in the Indo-Pacific", the German army said.
Germany has been looking to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific and in August 2021 dispatched a frigate to the region for the first time in almost 20 years.
The six Eurofighters and around 250 German soldiers will take part in two training exercises in Australia, known as Pitch Black and Kakadu.
The missions will involve both air-to-air and air-to-surface combat exercises, including training in how to protect ships from the air.
-
China won’t be allowed to use Hambantota for ‘military purposes’: Wickremesinghe
Against the backdrop of growing concerns in India over a Chinese surveillance vessel's visit to Hambantota port, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said China will not be allowed to use the facility for “military purposes”. Both India and the US had expressed concerns about the call by the vessel, used by the People's Liberation Army to track satellites and ballistic missiles.
-
China warns ‘third parties’ as vessel docks in Sri Lanka amid India's concerns
Despite concerns from India and the US about its alleged spying activities, Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5 bristling with antennas and communication gear docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run port of Hambantota on Tuesday. Responding to the latest development, China, without mentioning India or the US, said its scientific research activities are in accordance with international law and should not be interfered with by "third parties”.
-
China unveils new perks aimed at boosting slowing birth rate
The policy guidelines issued by the National Health Commission Tuesday urge both the central and provincial governments to increase spending on reproductive health and improve childcare services nationwide.
-
Ex-SL Navy chief lobbied for Chinese spy ship docking at Hambantota Port
The Chinese satellite and intercontinental ballistic missile tracker strategic support ship Yuan Wang 5 under the guise of Marine Scientific Research Vessel was allowed by the Sri Lankan government to dock at Hambantota Port, leased to Beijing for 99 years, at 4.00 am this morning. This ship will be at the Chinese port till August 21.
-
Bus-oil tanker crash leaves 20 dead in Pakistan's Punjab province
At least 20 people were burnt alive in a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday, rescue officials said, the second major road accident in the province in three days. The accident occurred on a motorway in Multan, some 350 kms from Lahore, reportedly because of overspeeding, police said. Traffic remained suspended on the motorway for several hours after the accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics