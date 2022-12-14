German police conduct nationwide raids on group suspected of fraud
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:59 PM IST
Germany: Hundreds of officers stormed the properties before dawn in raids targeting the Al-Zein clan.
Reuters |
German police conducted nationwide raids on 50 properties early on Wednesday, targeting members of a group suspected of racketeering, forgery of documents and fraud linked to emergency aid for the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper Bild reported.
Hundreds of officers stormed the properties before dawn in raids targeting the Al-Zein clan, Bild said, adding that they had arrest warrants for eight suspects.
