German police conduct nationwide raids on group suspected of fraud

German police conducted nationwide raids on 50 properties early on Wednesday, targeting members of a group suspected of racketeering, forgery of documents and fraud linked to emergency aid for the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper Bild reported.

Hundreds of officers stormed the properties before dawn in raids targeting the Al-Zein clan, Bild said, adding that they had arrest warrants for eight suspects.

