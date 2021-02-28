Home / World News / Germany limits travel from French region over Covid-19 virus variant
Germany limits travel from French region over Covid-19 virus variant

Germany's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, said it would add Moselle to the list of “variant of concern” areas that already includes countries such as the Czech Republic, Portugal and the United Kingdom.
A kindergarten employee receives her Corona vaccination with AstraZeneca's drug from Sylvia Baumbach at the Apolda vaccination center in Apolda, Germany.(AP)

Germany announced Sunday that travelers from France’s northeastern Moselle region will face additional restrictions due to the high rate of variant coronavirus cases there.

Travelers from those areas must produce a recent negative coronavirus test before entering Germany.

The Moselle region in northeastern France includes the city of Metz and borders the German states of Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Clement Beaune, the French minister for European affairs, said France regrets the decision and is in negotiations with Germany to try to lighten the measures for 16,000 inhabitants of Moselle who work across the border. Specifically, he said France does not want them to face the daily PCR virus tests that Germany has applied elsewhere to travelers along some borders.

“We don’t want that,” he said.

He said France is pushing for the use of easier, faster testing methods and for tests every 2-3 days rather than daily. More talks were expected later Sunday, he said.

The Robert Koch Institute recorded 7,890 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Germany over the past day, taking the total to over 2.4 million cases. The death toll rose by 157 to 70,045.

