Germany protests: Farmers block roads with tractors as cities grind to a halt

Tractor blockades by farmers in Germany have sparked fears that far-right extremists are seeking to exploit the protest movement. German farmers have been protesting against cuts in subsidies. During the demonstrations, the police separated several dozen far-right supporters from the main demonstration as extremists from "Freie Sachsen" group brandished royalist flags and mocked-up pictures of German politicians dressed as prisoners. Authorities warned that these protests could turn violent as radical groups are seeking to co-opt the demonstrations that began in December and have spread nationwide. Germany Famers' Protests: Numerous tractors are parked at the Volksfestplatz during a farmers' association rally against the federal government's austerity plans, in Nuremberg, Germany.(AP)

What German chancellor said on the farmers' protests

German chancellor Olaf Scholz issued a warning against the “extremists” saying, "When the protests, legitimate by themselves, turn into anger and contempt for democratic procedures and institutions, we all lose. Disagreement is a part of democracy but that anger is being stirred up in a targeted way".

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"The extremists... show contempt for any compromise and poison democratic debate. It's a toxic mix which should concern us and which also concerns me greatly," he said.

Why are German farmers protesting?

The protests escalated last week as farmers blockaded roads with tractors and caused widespread disruption against cut in subsidies and tax breaks on diesel and agricultural vehicles. Another major rally is planned in Berlin while the farmers and some of their supporters have sought to distance themselves from the far-right groups.

What are the far-right groups seeking to harm the protests?

The "Freie Sachsen" group has posted messages of support for the farmers online. Other groups like neo-Nazi outfit "Third Voice" and nationalist movement "Ein Prozent" (One Percent), have called for strikes and riots as well. These groups have also been accused of being behind stunts such as setting up gallows on the side of motorways.

Stephan Kramer, intelligence service head in Thuringia, accused the far-right groups of "constantly and systematically seeking to subvert any form of legitimate public protest".