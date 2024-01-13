Houthi spokesperson mocks Washington: US strikes on Yemen had ‘no impact’
Jan 13, 2024 03:51 PM IST
US, UK Houthi strikes: Houthis will continue to prevent Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, a spokesperson said.
Houthis' spokesperson said that US strikes on Yemen had no significant impact on its capabilities. Houthis will continue to prevent Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, Mohammed Abdulsalam told news agency Reuters following the latest strike on a military base in Sanaa. Another Yemen's Houthi group Ansarullah's official told Al Jazeera that there were no injuries in the strike and the group has vowed a "strong and effective" response. "There were no injuries, no material nor human losses," Nasruldeen Amer said as per Al Jazeera.
What we know about the US strikes against Yemen's Houthis:
- The United States carried out strikes against Yemen's Houthi forces as the Joe Biden administration vowed to protect shipping in the Red Sea amid Israel's Hamas war.
- In the latest strike, the US targeted a radar site, a day after dozens of American and British strikes on the Iran-backed group's facilities.
- The guided missile destroyer Carney used Tomahawk missiles "to degrade the Houthis' ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," the US Central Command said.
- The Houthis' television channel Al-Masirah reported that the United States and Britain were targeting the Yemeni capital Sanaa with raids amid concerns intensified about a widening regional conflict in the region.
- Houthis swore retaliation as Joe Biden warned that he could order more strikes if they do not stop their attacks on merchant and military vessels in the Red Sea.
- Joe Biden said, “We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior.”
- Explosions were confirmed at military bases near airports in the capital Sanaa and Yemen's third city Taiz.
- White House spokesperson John Kirby said the initial strikes had targeted the Houthis' ability to store, launch and guide missiles or drones while the Pentagon said that the assault reduced the Houthis' capacity to launch fresh attacks.
- Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council said as per Reuters, “Your strikes on Yemen are terrorism. The United States is the Devil.”
