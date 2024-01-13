Houthi spokesperson mocks Washington: US strikes on Yemen had ‘no impact’

Houthis' spokesperson said that US strikes on Yemen had no significant impact on its capabilities. Houthis will continue to prevent Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, Mohammed Abdulsalam told news agency Reuters following the latest strike on a military base in Sanaa. Another Yemen's Houthi group Ansarullah's official told Al Jazeera that there were no injuries in the strike and the group has vowed a "strong and effective" response. "There were no injuries, no material nor human losses," Nasruldeen Amer said as per Al Jazeera.

US, UK Houthi strikes: An area of Sanaa International Airport, in Sanaa, Yemen after airstrikes by the United States and Britain.(AFP)