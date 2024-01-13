Turkey's Erdogan on Houthi strikes: US, UK ‘turning Red Sea into sea of blood’

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the US and UK for using disproportionate use of force following strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The Turkish leader accused the two countries of trying to turn the Red Sea into a “sea of blood” after Ankara, a NATO member, has repeatedly criticised Israel over Gaza war. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly slammed Western countries for supporting Israel's campaign against Hamas, said that air and sea strikes by US and UK across Yemen in retaliation against Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping are not proportionate. US, UK Houthi strikes: Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan is seen. (Reuters)

"All that has been done is a disproportionate use of force," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding, “At the moment, they are trying to turn the Red Sea into a sea of blood and Yemen, with the Houthis and by using all of its force, says it is and will give the necessary response in the region to the United States, Britain.”

Ankara heard from various channels that the Houthis were carrying out a "very successful defence, response" against the United States and Britain, he said, adding that Iran was looking at "how it can protect itself against all that is happening".

What has been Turkey's stand on Yemen?

Turkey supports Yemen's internationally recognized government and has also backed the United Nations-led process to bring peace between it and the Houthis who have gained control of much of the country. Earlier, Ankara condemned Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

What's happening in the Red Sea and how are Houthis involved?

The Houthis have been attacking shipping lanes in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians against Israel amid Hamas war. Turkey does not consider Hamas, which launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, a terrorist organisation.