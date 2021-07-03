Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Germany suggests mix and match of Covid vaccines for better immune response
world news

Germany suggests mix and match of Covid vaccines for better immune response

The country recommended that people take Pfizer or Moderna as their second jab against Covid-19 four weeks after being administered with AstraZeneca’s shot
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 03:54 PM IST
A study by Oxford University recently discovered that mixing Covid vaccines generates robust immune responses against the virus.(Reuters)

The German Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) has reportedly recommended that people who receive AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield in India, as their first jab, should get either Pfizer or Moderna for their booster vaccination as the mixing of two different vaccines will augment immune responses against the virus.

The committee further suggested that the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine be administered four weeks or more after the first AstraZeneca jab, which is shorter than the nine or more weeks that the committee advises between two AstraZeneca vaccine shots, news agency ANI reported.

This announcement made Germany one of the first countries to recommend mixing doses, even as a recent study by the University of Oxford revealed that alternating doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech generate more “robust immune responses” against coronavirus.

In June, German Chancellor Angela Merkel took Moderna as her second jab after getting inoculated with the AstraZeneca shot as her first, CNN reported.

Recently, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunisation (NACI) stated that an mRNA vaccine is now preferred as the second Covid-19 shot for those people who were administered the AstraZeneca or Covishield vaccine dose the first time, the CNN report added.

On Friday morning, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also received Moderna as his second Covid-19 dose after getting AstraZeneca jab for the first.

Discussions on the efficacy of mixing two Covid-19 vaccines comes amid the World Health Organisation (WHO) informing on Thursday that the number of coronavirus cases in Europe shot up by 10 per cent last week. In a statement, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe said that “increased mixing, travel, gathering and easing of social restrictions” contributed to the rise in cases.

He added that the upward trend of cases – which occurred after a 10-week decline in 53 member states of the WHO European region – is happening at a time when infections due to the Delta variant of coronavirus is fast spreading.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moderna pfizer vaccine astrazeneca oxford-astrazeneca vaccine germany who covid-19 coronavirus

Related Stories

india news

Can you mix and match Covid-19 vaccines? Here’s what studies say

PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 09:48 AM IST
world news

Canada decides to mix and match different Covid vaccines for easier roll-out

PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Exclusive
opinion

Scientifically Speaking | Considering a mix and match approach to Covid vaccines

UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:44 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video

African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Watch

Google honours founder of Paralympic movement Ludwig Guttmann with a doodle

Mama fox and her tiny triplets win hearts, ‘special’ video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP