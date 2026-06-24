Germany train delays: How communication system outage halted trains nationwide

Passengers were stranded across Germany after trains were held at stations due to the outage, which is said to have lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours since it was first reported, according to German public state-owned international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

Train services in Germany resumed after being halted due to a two-hour-long technical outage on Tuesday night. German rail company Deutsche Bahn apologised to passengers for the situation and reportedly issued taxi and hotel vouchers to people affected.

Deutsche Bahn attributed the disruption in train services to a technical outage and said in its statement after midnight on Wednesday that the issue that led to the disruption nationwide had been fixed for now and that trains were gradually resuming services to their destinations.

What to know about the Germany train service disruption The technical outage was reportedly due to a fault in the Global System ⁠for ​Mobile ​Communication for Railways (GSM-R) communication system that is used for international communication on the railway network.

Speaking to Bild newspaper soon after the issue was reported, Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla said, "Trying to get the trains into stations so that travelers can disembark. And then we have to fix the problem, which we don't yet know."

"We were able to stabilize the situation with an emergency system. We now need to determine the cause," Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla told German Bild newspaper, according to DW.

While train services across Germany resumed on Tuesday night, regional and suburban rail operators warned of possible possible into Wednesday morning.

The impact While all trains were suspended in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, Berlin's public transport authorities said that municipal, regional and long-distance trains run by Deutsche Bahn were impacted by the outage.

Deutsche Bahn services in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart were also impacted by the outage.