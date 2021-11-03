Ghebreyesus ‘glad’ to see Covaxin get WHO’s emergency use approval

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday expressed his happiness following the WHO approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

“Glad to see one more vaccine, Covaxin, being granted WHO emergency use listing. The more products we have to fight #COVID19, the better, but we must keep up the pressure to deliver #VaccineEquity and prioritize access to vulnerable groups who are still waiting for their 1st dose,” Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

The WHO on Wednesday granted emergency use listing for India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin and added it to the list of vaccines validated by the world health body for the prevention of Covid-19 disease. “WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of Covid-19,” the WHO said in a tweet.

“The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against #COVID19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used,” it added.

It also said that the Covaxin vaccine was reviewed by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and it recommended the use of Covaxin in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above.

