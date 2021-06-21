Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Gilead's Remdesivir cuts Covid-19 death risk: Study
world news

Gilead's Remdesivir cuts Covid-19 death risk: Study

Remdesivir has brought down the risk of mortality by a significant margin of 54% and 23% in two studies, Gilead said.
Reuters | By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Gilead compiled the data from 98,654 patients which are from three retrospective studies of the real-world treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients.(AP photo)

A five-day treatment course of Gilead's antiviral drug Remdesivir can reduce mortality rates in hospitalised Covid-19 patients and boost the chances of recovery to the extent of discharge within 28 days, an analysis showed.

Gilead compiled the data from 98,654 patients which are from three retrospective studies of the real-world treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Remdesivir has brought down the risk of mortality by a significant margin of 54% and 23% in two studies, Gilead said. The results, the drugmaker said, were consistently observed at different timeframes over the course of the pandemic and across geographies.

Remdesivir has been approved for emergency use in severely-ill patients in the United States, India and South Korea, and has received full approval in Japan.

The drug enjoys approval in the US which has allowed emergency use of three antibody combinations that help the immune system fight the virus. But all the drugs have to be infused at hospitals or medical clinics, and demand has been low due to these logistical hurdles.

In April, Gilead Sciences Inc said it will provide support to new local manufacturing facilities in India and donate active pharmaceutical ingredients to scale up production of its Covid-19 drug Remdesivir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
remdesivir drug
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP