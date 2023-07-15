Gilgo Beach Killings - Psychiatrist reveals Long Island Serial Killer 'needed' to ‘control women’

Rex Heuermann, a well-respected 59-year-old architect from New York City, has been taken into custody in relation to a perplexing case involving the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, known as "The Gilgo Four." The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a prolonged and meticulous investigation surrounding a series of unresolved homicides that have left authorities perplexed for an extended period. Following Heuermann's apprehension, law enforcement officials conducted a thorough search of his residence, shedding new light on a haunting case that has plagued the local community for an extended period of time.

Forensic psychiatrist reveals Rex Heuermann's disturbing perspective on women, while clues from interviews and neighbors shed light on his chilling personality.(Twitter/ Billy Baldwin)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victims, all young sex workers in their twenties, were found deceased on Gilgo Beach in Suffolk County. Dr. Carole Lieberman, a respected forensic psychiatrist, believes that the murderer's actions reveal a disturbing perspective on women. Speaking to Newsweek, Dr. Lieberman stated, "It reveals his insecurities about his masculinity, his sexual prowess. He needed to have these women under his control." According to the psychiatrist, the murderer displayed sociopathic tendencies and viewed women as objects to be dehumanized.

Dr. Lieberman further analyzed the suspect's personality based on a 2022 interview between Heuermann and real estate agent Antoine Amira. In the interview, Heuermann exhibited narcissistic and controlling behavior. Interestingly, he mentioned his involvement in furniture-making, a fact corroborated by observant neighbors who had seen him engage in woodwork outside his dilapidated house in Massapequa Park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the interview, Amira inquired about Heuermann's favorite tool for his work. To the surprise of many, Heuermann selected a cabinet-maker's hammer. When questioned if the tool was used to persuade people, he cryptically responded, "Something... It always yields excellent results." This statement adds another chilling layer to the suspect's personality and motivations.

Neighbors described Heuermann as a reclusive individual, characterized as "very quiet" and "not very nice." Dr. Lieberman found it intriguing that the suspect presented himself as a successful architect while residing in a rundown house. This stark contrast between his professional image and personal life raises questions about his true intentions and whether he was concealing a sham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the investigation continues, law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Rex Heuermann or the Long Island murders to come forward. The arrest of the suspected serial killer brings hope for justice to the families of the Gilgo Four and to a community that has long awaited answers to this gruesome mystery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON