Gina Lollobrigida passes away at 95: 9 points on world's ‘most beautiful woman’

Italian female actor Gina Lollobrigida passed away at the age of 95 in Rome, her grandnephew, Italian minister of agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida informed. On the death of "the most beautiful woman in the world", he wrote,

“Today #GinaLollobrigida has disappeared, one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture. Incomparable champion, icon of beauty and versatility, extraordinary woman and professional. He will continue to live on and inspire through his works.”

Here are top points on Gina Lollobrigida:

1. Gina Lollobrigida died in a Rome after being hospitalised for some time.

2. She is survived by her son, Milko, and grandson, Dimitri.

3. Gina Lollobrigida was born in 1927 in Subiaco, east of Rome and was the daughter of a furniture maker.

4. In the 1950s and 60s, she was one of the world's most desired performers as she starred in a number of films opposite many leading men of that time.

5. Gina Lollobrigida was also trained as a painter and sculptor.

6. Her first movie appearance was in 1946 with a small role in 'The Black Eagle'.

7. In 1953, Gina Lollobrigida made her first English-language film in John Huston's 'Beat the Devil'.

8. In the 1970s, Gina Lollobrigida tried her hand in photojournalism as well, reinventing herself as an artists.

9. Gina Lollobrigida worked for the UNICEF and the United Nations and had an 8 unsuccessful runs for a seat in the European Parliament.

