Glasgow fire: Videos of moment blaze starts at vape shop on Union Street surface; watch

A fire at a vape shop on Union Street near Glasgow's Central Station in Scotland on Tuesday caused massive damage, Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed. Fire fighters work to control a large fire in Glasgow City centre. (AFP)

A Victorian-era building, where the vape shop was located, was left with its dome completely burned to the ground, BBC reported. Multiple businesses housed in the building reported damage, though, so far, no casualties have been reported.

The fire, that has indefinitely closed the Glasgow Central Station, started at the vape shop and quickly escalated. The video of the crucial moment when the first flames and smoke emerged from the vape shop was caught on camera by a bystander.

As the damages caused by the fire became clear, the video went viral on social media. Here's the video: