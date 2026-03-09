Glasgow fire: Videos of moment blaze starts at vape shop on Union Street surface; watch
A vape shop fire near Glasgow Central Station caused major damage, burning a Victorian building’s dome and closing the station indefinitely.
A fire at a vape shop on Union Street near Glasgow's Central Station in Scotland on Tuesday caused massive damage, Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed.
A Victorian-era building, where the vape shop was located, was left with its dome completely burned to the ground, BBC reported. Multiple businesses housed in the building reported damage, though, so far, no casualties have been reported.
The fire, that has indefinitely closed the Glasgow Central Station, started at the vape shop and quickly escalated. The video of the crucial moment when the first flames and smoke emerged from the vape shop was caught on camera by a bystander.
As the damages caused by the fire became clear, the video went viral on social media. Here's the video:
Glasgow Central Station See Serious Damages
Glasgow Central Station, which is located just next to the building on Union Street, was severely damaged, Scotland's Network Rail confirmed in a statement. The rail network said that the Glasgow Central station will remain closed till, at least Monday, March 9.
The statement from Network Rail read: “Glasgow Central Station has been closed until further notice, and will not reopen on Monday morning, following a fire at a vape shop on Union Street this afternoon.”
"Emergency services, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, are on site and managing the incident. As a precaution, all services through Glasgow Central have been suspended and passengers are advised to seek alternative travel arrangements.
Scottish Fire Rescue said that they are using eater from the River Clyde to douse the flames in the City Center area. The public has been asked to avoid the area as the massive fire rescue operation continues.
