Glasgow City Center fire: 'Apocalyptic’ videos of blaze in Scotland's largest city surface; watch

Central Station has been closed for Sunday as well as tomorrow, i.e. Monday, owing to the fire damage. Multiple businesses housed in the building reported on social media that they have suffered damage in the fire .

The dome of a Victorian-era building near the Glasgow Central Station collapsed, Paul Ward, BBC reported, said. The building is located on Renfield Street. No casualties have been reported, so far.

A massive structure fire erupted at a building in Glasgow's Union Street, in the City center area near the Glasgow Central Station, on Tuesday evening. The blaze broke out in a vape shop near the central station, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Central Station Closed For Two Days Scotland's Network Rail said in a statement that the Glasgow Central Station has been closed till Monday owing to the fire damages. Train services will remain suspended in that route, the rail network confirmed.

“Glasgow Central Station has been closed until further notice, and will not reopen on Monday morning, following a fire at a vape shop on Union Street this afternoon,” the statement read.

"Emergency services, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, are on site and managing the incident. As a precaution, all services through Glasgow Central have been suspended and passengers are advised to seek alternative travel arrangements.

"We will provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available.”

Massive Fire Response Underway The BBC in Scotland reported that Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is mounting a massive response in an attempt to douse the flames. While the fire has been partially doused, embers can still be seen on some of the floors of the building on Union Street.

The agency said that 15 vehicles have been deployed at the scene. Firefighters are pumping in water from the River Clyde and using it to douse the flames. The public has been asked to avoid the area.