Who is David Taylor, UK's Labour Party MP Joani Reid's husband arrested on suspicion of spying for China

David Taylor, the husband of UK's Labour Party Member of Parliament Joani Reid, was arrested in London on Wednesday on suspicion of spying for China. Taylor, 39, is one of three arrested in an operation against UK operatives allegedly working to assist China's intelligence agency, per reports. David Taylor (L) with his wife, UK's Labour Party MP, Joani Reid. (Joani Reid on Facebook)

UK's The Telegraph reports that Taylor was detained by the London's Metropolitan Police and is being held under the National Security Act. The other two man arrested in the case are from Wales. The report identified one of the detainees as 43-year-old Matthew Aplin from Pontyclun in Soutj Wales who is a former communications officer for Labour Party. The other detainee was identified only as a 68-year-old from Powys.

Reid, who is a Labour Party MP from East Kilbride and Strathaven told Sky News in a statement that she has "never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law."

"I am not part of my husband’s business activities, and neither I nor my children are part of this investigation, and we should not be treated by media organizations as though we are," she said in a statement to Sky News.

