Who is David Taylor, UK's Labour Party MP Joani Reid's husband arrested on suspicion of spying for China
David Taylor, husband of UK Labour MP Joani Reid, was arrested in London on suspicion of spying for China in a probe targeting alleged UK-based operatives.
David Taylor, the husband of UK's Labour Party Member of Parliament Joani Reid, was arrested in London on Wednesday on suspicion of spying for China. Taylor, 39, is one of three arrested in an operation against UK operatives allegedly working to assist China's intelligence agency, per reports.
UK's The Telegraph reports that Taylor was detained by the London's Metropolitan Police and is being held under the National Security Act. The other two man arrested in the case are from Wales. The report identified one of the detainees as 43-year-old Matthew Aplin from Pontyclun in Soutj Wales who is a former communications officer for Labour Party. The other detainee was identified only as a 68-year-old from Powys.
Reid, who is a Labour Party MP from East Kilbride and Strathaven told Sky News in a statement that she has "never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law."
"I am not part of my husband’s business activities, and neither I nor my children are part of this investigation, and we should not be treated by media organizations as though we are," she said in a statement to Sky News.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More