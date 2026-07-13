Gold bars, 7 suitcases, $26.3 million cash: Inside Indonesia's biggest corruption raids

Indonesia's top anti-corruption prosecutor has resigned after police raids across Jakarta and nearby areas uncovered 74 kilograms of gold bars and cash worth an estimated $26.3 million.

Febrie Adriansyah admitted that the house, where the safe containing 74 kg of gold was stored, belonged to him. (SinpoTV/@PartaiSocmed/X)

Febrie Adriansyah stepped down as Indonesia's deputy attorney general for special crimes after coordinated raids at at least 12 locations across Jakarta, South Tangerang and Bogor as part of corruption, bribery and money laundering investigations linked to multiple high-profile cases, Jakarta Globe reported citing the Attorney General’s Office.

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Authorities questioned 15 witnesses, seized documents, mobile phones and financial records, and recovered millions of dollars in cash in multiple currencies, along with the gold bars. Immigration authorities have now barred Adriansyah and fellow corruption suspect Don Ritto from leaving the country, Tempo reported.

7 cases containing gold bars found

The biggest discovery came at a luxury residence in Sentul, south of Jakarta, owned by Adriansyah.

Police found seven suitcases containing 74 kilograms of gold bars, along with cash in Indonesian rupiah, US dollars, Singapore dollars and Saudi riyals stored inside a safe. The seized assets were valued at about $26.3 million, according to Bloomberg.

Hidden vaults

The operation began on July 8 and continued into the early hours of July 9.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the first raids took place at de'Clan Signature, a restaurant in South Jakarta's Cipete neighbourhood, where investigators opened a concealed two-metre-tall safe hidden behind a cabinet and found documents and cash in multiple currencies worth millions of dollars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the first raids took place at de'Clan Signature, a restaurant in South Jakarta's Cipete neighbourhood, where investigators opened a concealed two-metre-tall safe hidden behind a cabinet and found documents and cash in multiple currencies worth millions of dollars. {{/usCountry}}

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Police then searched the adjacent Koin Money Changer, where another safe contained stacks of Indonesian rupiah. Officers seized rupiah and foreign currencies worth more than $3 million from the two premises, according to state news agency Antara.

The operation later expanded to at least 10 other locations, including a luxury apartment at Pacific Place, company offices and several private homes.

One of the homes searched in South Jakarta's Gandaria area was linked to lawyer Don Ritto, who has also been named a suspect. Local media, citing corporate records, reported that Ritto had business interests connected to the restaurant and money changer that were raided.

What is the investigation about?

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Police said the raids are linked to corruption and money laundering investigations into coal supplies for state-run power plants.

These, authorities believe, contributed to recent electricity blackouts, alleged fraud involving state-owned insurers Asabri and the now-defunct Jiwasraya, and a separate debt settlement case involving companies linked to Krakatau Steel.

Febrie Adriansyah denies wrongdoing

In a statement announcing his resignation, the Attorney General's Office said Adriansyah stepped down "to maintain the integrity, objectivity, and neutrality of law enforcement" during the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not formally charged him with any crime.

Before resigning, Adriansyah acknowledged owning the Sentul house where police found the gold bars and cash but denied that the seized assets belonged to him. He said their owners would be established through the legal process.

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"The legal process must continue to respect the presumption of innocence," he said at a press conference. He also asked the public not to link individuals or institutions to criminal conduct solely based on information circulating on social media or in news reports.

Earlier on Friday, before resigning, Adriansyah also denied wrongdoing and said he did not understand why he was being investigated in connection with the recent power blackouts.

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Who is Febrie Adriansyah?

The 58-year-old prosecutor was appointed head of the Attorney General's Office's special crimes division in 2022 after a long career in Indonesia's legal system.

He oversaw several major corruption investigations involving state miner Timah, state energy firm Pertamina, Garuda Indonesia, former education minister Nadiem Makarim, former trade minister Thomas Lembong and the National Nutrition Agency, which runs President Prabowo Subianto's free school meals programme.

He also led the prosecution of Gojek founder Nadiem Makarim, who received a 10-year prison sentence in June.

Military deployment

The case took another turn after armed military personnel were deployed outside Adriansyah's Jakarta residence following the raids. The military said the deployment had been requested by the Attorney General's Office under regulations providing security for prosecutors.

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A military spokesperson said the arrangements "do not affect any law enforcement processes, and we want to assure the public that there is no conflict with any institution."

"The Indonesian military affirms that there is no interference in the legal process and fully supports all actions taken by law enforcement authorities," the spokesperson added.

What the President said

President Prabowo Subianto appeared to address the controversy indirectly while inaugurating a dam on Lombok island.

"Let us all self-reflect - officials, the military, and the police," he said, as per The Star. "You belong to the people. Your stars come from the people, your shoes come from the people, your hats come from the people. Never forget that."

"The same goes for the Attorney General's Office," he added. “You, too, belong to the people.”