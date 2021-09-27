Home / World News / Google turns 23, celebrates birthday with doodle on homepage
Google turns 23 (Image from Google homepage)
Google turns 23 (Image from Google homepage)
world news

Google turns 23, celebrates birthday with doodle on homepage

However, technically, the company was founded on September 4, 1998…
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 06:10 AM IST

Everyone's favourite search engine, Google, is celebrating its 23rd birthday on Monday, and the company made sure to mark the day with a doodle on its homepage. As seen in the image above, the google doodle features a cake with “23” written on top of it, with a birthday candle substituting for “L” in "Google."

Today's doodle, in reality, is an animated feature, as seen here.

However, it is to be noted that technically, Google was founded on September 4, 1998. Though the company, for the first seven years, observed its birth anniversary on the said date, that year, it decided to shift the celebrations to September 27 to coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that this search engine was indexing.

The history of the doodle itself dates back to 1998, to a month before Google was founded. The very first doodle was on the long-running “Burning Man” event in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Co-founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google is today the most widely-used search engine globally. Its current CEO is Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Page on October 24, 2015. Page, meanwhile, took over the same position at Alphabet Inc. On December 3, 2019, Pichai became the CEO of Alphabet as well.

Alphabet Inc. was created on October 2, 2015 through a restructuring of Google and later became its parent company and that of its former subsidiaries as well.

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google doodle
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.