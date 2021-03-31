Gordon Liddy, unrepentant mastermind of Watergate scandal, dies at 90

G Gordon Liddy, who was one of the masterminds of the Watergate burglary, died at the age of 90 on Tuesday. His son, Thomas Liddy, confirmed the news of his father’s demise, according to US media. Liddy, who became a radio talk show host after his release from prison, remained unrepentant for the part that he played in the Watergate scandal which led to the resignation of then US President Richard Nixon. "I'd do it again for my president," Liddy said years later.

Born in New Jersey in 1930, Liddy lived in a German American neighbourhood where his first interactions with politics were with the radio speeches of Adolf Hitler. After a stint in the Army and graduating from Fordham university law school, Liddy joined the FBI. Later, he helped organise Nixon’s presidential campaign in New York. Owing to his participation in the campaign, he was named special assistant to Treasury after Nixon took office. He also participated in Nixon’s re-election bid.

G. Gordon Liddy upon his release in Washington. (AP file photo)

Liddy was known for his extreme ideas and harsh tone with opponents of Nixon. One of such ideas was the Watergate scandal - a plan to bug the Democratic National Committee offices. But the plan resulted in America’s biggest political scandal. Liddy and fellow operative Howard Hunt were arrested along with five others and indicted on federal charges three months after the break-in. Liddy spent four years and four months in prison which included more than 100 days in solitary confinement although he was sentenced to 20 years. His sentence was commuted in 1977 by Democratic President Jimmy Carter. "When I did Watergate, I probably had more fun doing that than I had doing anything else. I do and act and live as most men only dream," Liddy said.

G. Gordon Liddy arriving at Baltimore's federal courthouse. (AP)

After his release, Liddy started a security firm and wrote several books. He also became a radio talk show host, a controversial and provocative one.

"I most of all go for the villain roles, I really like those," Liddy once said.

