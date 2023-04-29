Home / World News / Want to earn 25 lakhs for a year? This UK wildlife group is offering the deal but the catch is...

Want to earn 25 lakhs for a year? This UK wildlife group is offering the deal but the catch is...

Apr 29, 2023
Apr 29, 2023 11:06 PM IST

A UK wildlife group is hiring field officers for Gough Island, one of the most remote places in the world, with a yearly salary between ₹25-27 lakh.

A British wildlife group, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), is looking for interested candidates to apply for the role of field officer in of the most remotest islands in the world for 13 months.

An image of a worker at Gough island. (BBC)
Gough Island, a British territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean, has no permanent population. It is around 1,500 miles (2,400km) from the African mainland - and, with no airport, reaching Gough involves a seven-day boat ride from South Africa, reported the BBC.

Two wildlife enthusiasts, Rebekah Goodwill and Lucy Dorman, have already completed this journey and are currently working on Gough. The island is the home for them and the five other full-time employees as well as eight million birds.

Rebekah's year on the island will end in September, so the RSPB is looking for a new field officer, with a salary of between £25,000 and £27,000 per annum ( 25.6 lakh- 27.7 lakh) added the report.

Job requirements and qualification

The work would require "frequent long days" tracking seabird species, and expects candidates to adapt well to living in a "challenging and remote sub-Antarctic environment".

Interested candidates should have "a science degree or equivalent experience in a relevant subject", as well as "wild bird/animal handling and monitoring experience in the field".

"I think Bekah and I, being British, thought we were used to rain," Lucy told BBC. "But there's a lot of rain."

"We are on the edge of the roaring forties, we are just a small rock in the middle of the south Atlantic, so we do have some pretty extreme weather," she added.

What about food?

The pair said that workers on the island are provided with two walk-in freezers, stocked once a year. This is done to ensure that fresh fruits and vegetables do not germinate and spread across the island, creating a biosecurity hazard.

south africa rain salary united kingdom britain wildlife
