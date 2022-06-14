Governments' inaction on climate is 'dangerous,' warns UN chief
- Guterres said global greenhouse gas emissions need to drop by 45% this decade, but are currently forecast to increase by 14%.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned Tuesday of a “dangerous disconnect” between what scientists and citizens are demanding to curb climate change, and what governments are actually doing about it.
Guterres said global greenhouse gas emissions need to drop by 45% this decade, but are currently forecast to increase by 14%.
“We are witnessing a historic and dangerous disconnect: science and citizens are demanding ambitious and transformative climate action,” he said at a climate conference in Austria. “Meanwhile many governments are dragging their feet. This inaction has grave consequences.”
Guterres said Russia's war in Ukraine risked worsening the crisis, because major economies were “doubling down on fossil fuels” that are to blame for much of the emissions stoking global warming.
“New funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is delusional,” he said in a video message to the Austrian World Summit, initiated by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. “It will only further feed the scourge of war, pollution and climate catastrophe.”
Guterres urged countries to instead end all coal use by 2040, with rich nations doing so by 2030, and focus on replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy, such as solar and wind power.
“Renewables are the peace plan of the 21st century,” he said.
-
Has forced selectors to think 'look, we can't ignore him': Kapil on India player
The legendary Kapil Dev has reserved humongous praise for one of the vital members of the Indian team, and feels that the kind of form the player has recently displayed, has forced the selectors to take him seriously. On current form, the player certainly is hard to overlook, which is why Kapil believes that no praise is enough for the 37-year-old.
-
Recipe: This summer, sink your teeth into a sweet treat of vegan Aamras Truffles
They say the love for mangoes is no “aam” baat so, make everyday ‘mango’nificent this summer by marrying traditional flavours with a touch of modernity like this recipe of vegan Aamras Truffles. A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances and the benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin.
-
‘Hardik should come up’: Jaffer picks ‘best batting position’ for captain Pant
Jaffer said Hardik Pandya should bat at number four in the 3rd T20I as the all-rounder had done exceedingly well for Gujarat Titans batting at that number in the recently-concluded IPL which they won. The former opener said Rishabh Pant should bat down the order in the remaining three T20Is against South Africa.
-
Sant Kabir Jayanti: Inspiring verses and quotes by the mystical saint and poet
Sant Kabir Jayanti celebrates the birth of the poet and this year it is being observed on June 14. According to a legend, Kabir appeared on a lotus flower in the year 1398 (Samvat 1455), on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month at the time of Brahmamuharta. Some noted historians believed Kabir lived in Banaras.
-
Can some early stage breast cancer patients safely skip chemotherapy?
Breast cancer is a major problem in India and it’s increasing day by day as on a yearly basis, around 2 Lakh women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in India. The second problem is the increasing number of young breast cancer patients in India since a lot of young women who are less than 35 years are getting diagnosed with breast cancer these days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics